Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, Sep 3 at Lakeland

The Mighty Mussels finish the regular season with a 6-game series at Joker Marchant Stadium against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).

Fort Myers must win 3 of the 6 games in the series in order to claim the Second Half Championship in the FSL West.

All six games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Pitching Matchups

Tue, 6:30pm - LHP Cesar Lares (3-3, 4.31) vs. LHP Gabriel Reyes (3-2, 4.04)

Wed, 6:30pm - RHP Charlee Soto (1-6, 5.04) vs. RHP Zack Lee (3-4, 3.28)

Thu, 6:30pm - RHP Anthony Narvaez (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Josh Randall (0-0, 0.00)

WEATHER, FIELD, UMPS WREAK HAVOC ON FINAL SERIES IN FORT MYERS

The Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers were only able to complete four of the six games of their series last week due to a variety of weather systems and field issues at Hammond Stadium. Sunday's umpiring crew canceled the finale after a brief shower just before first pitch.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS!

The Mussels head to Lakeland this week for a critical playoff play-in series. With Fort Myers currently holding a 1.5 game lead, they will need to win three games this week to clinch a playoff berth. Here is how the Fort Myers franchise fared in their last few playoff appearances:

Season Round Series Opponent

2022 WDC L 2-1 Dunedin

2018 SDC W 2-0 Palm Beach

FSL W 3-1 Daytona

2017 SDC L 2-0 Palm Beach

2014 SDC W 2-0 Bradenton

DSL W 3-1 Daytona

2013 SDC L 2-0 Charlotte

The 2014 and 2018 FSL Championships are the only two in Fort Myers franchise history (Since 1992). The Miracle finished as FSL runner ups in 1995 and 2008.

The Flying Tigers' roster currently features three ranked prospects:

Lakeland MLB BA

C/1B Josue Briceno 10 9

INF Franyerber Montilla 15 21

RHP Josh Randall 21 -

BRANDON DROPPING BOMBS

Brandon Winokur delivered the walk-off two-run homer last Tuesday, bringing his home run total to 13 for the season. That matches the Mussels-era record for homers in a single season:

HR Season

Rubel Cespedes 13 2023

Brandon Winokur 13 2024

Lewin Diaz 13 2019

Zander Wiel 13 2017

Kala'i Rosario 12 2022

The last Fort Myers hitter to eclipse 13 home runs in a season was Adam Brett Walker, who hit 25 in 2014.

GETTING LUCKY WITH SOME PITCHING DEBUTS

The Mighty Mussels' roster transactions over the past week involved a position player swap and the debuts of three pitchers from the 2024 draft class.

On Sunday, utility Nick Lucky was sent back down to Fort Myers from Cedar Rapids. Prior to his promotion, the Pennsylvania native hit .247 with 11 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in 32 games with the Mussels (.856 OPS). Lucky replaced INF Billy Amick, who was placed on the 7-day IL with a rib issue. Amick will be eligible to return for the final two games of the regular season.

Last week also marked the debuts of three pitchers from the Twins' 2024 draft class:

RHP Christian Becerra - 12th Round

- 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

RHP Logan Whitaker - 19th Round

- 2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 K

RHP Tyler Stasiowski (UDFA)

- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

