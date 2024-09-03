Hammerheads Stay in Playoff Hunt with 5-2 Win over Palm Beach Tuesday Night

JUPITER, FL - With the playoffs on the line and the odds stacked against them, the Jupiter Hammerheads (65-60, 29-30) defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals (78-47, 41-18) by a final score of 5-2 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, the Hammerheads are two and a half games back of the Daytona Tortugas for the final playoff berth in the FSL East Division with five games to go.

Ryan Weathers got the start on the mound for Jupiter as part of a major league rehab assignment against Tekoah Roby for Palm Beach in a minor league rehab assignment.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, the Hammerheads' offense began with some urgency in the bottom of the frame. Jordan McCants hit a single to lead off and then Jesus Hernandez drove him in on an RBI double to quickly put Jupiter on the board. Two batters later, Fenwick Trimble brought Hernandez home on an RBI single to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter piled onto the lead in the next inning as they scored three runs, helped by two Palm Beach errors, highlighted by a sacrifice fly by McCants and an RBI single by Carter Johnson as the Hammerheads extended their lead to 5-0.

In his first appearance on a mound since June 7th against the Cleveland Guardians, Weathers tossed three scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out three batters on 43 pitches (27 for strikes)

Julio Mendez (W, 4-5) was the first relief pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen and cruised through his first two innings, but he ran into some trouble in the top of the sixth inning. Cade McGee hit a leadoff infield single followed by a walk drawn by Ian Petrutz. Later with two outs, Jose Suarez hit an RBI single to put the Cardinals on the scoreboard and cut the Hammerheads' lead to 5-1.

Mendez finished the night with four innings of relief with just one run allowed with four strikeouts.

The 5-1 score remained until the top of the ninth inning with Delvis Alegre out for his second inning of relief. With two outs, Anyelo Encarnacion hit a solo home run, his second of the season, which made it a 5-2 Jupiter lead which would hold for the final score as Jupiter earned the series-opening victory to stay in the playoff hunt.

McCants finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hernandez led the offense with a 2-for-4 day the plate with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

