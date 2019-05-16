Mets Rally Late to Split Doubleheader at Florida

SSIMMEE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Florida Fire Frogs split their doubleheader at Osceola County Stadium on Thursday.

Florida won the first game 3-2 in eight innings. The Mets trailed late in game 2 but rallied back for a 2-1 victory to salvage the four-game series which was played in less than 24 hours.

In game 2, Luc Rennie became the first St. Lucie pitcher to go the distance this season. Rennie limited the Fire Frogs to four hits and one run over seven innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out a season-high seven.

The only run the Fire Frogs scored came in the fourth inning when Greyson Jenista hit the first pitch of the inning for a home run.

The Mets got their rally started in the top of the sixth with two outs. Blake Tiberi drew a walk. Carlos Cortes followed with a game-tying RBI double. Jeremy Vasquez completed the comeback with a RBI single to right field to bring in Cortes for 2-1 lead.

All the damage came against Florida reliever Brandon White, who had not allowed an earned run to that point in the season.

The victory snapped a season-long six-game losing streak and brought the Mets back to a .500 record (19-19).

In game 1, the Mets were down 2-1 in the final inning of regulation. Matt Winaker led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a Mitch Ghelfi sac fly to force extra innings.

The Mets were unable to plate their free runner at second base in the top of the eighth. The Fire Frogs won the game in the bottom of the inning when Jenista drew a bases loaded walk to force in Riley Unroe as the winning run.

Mets starter Tommy Wilson pitched well in receiving a no decision. He gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Luis Carpio went 2 for 4 in game 1 to extend his hitting streak to eight games. However, Carpio went 0 for 3 in game 2.

The Mets continue their road trip with a stop if Fort Myers for a three-game series against the Miracle. First pitch in Friday's contest at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

