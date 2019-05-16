Mets and Fire Frogs Flip Victories, 3-2 and 2-1

May 16, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





SSIMMEE, FL: The Florida Fire Frogs and St. Lucie Mets played two more one-run games on Thursday afternoon, splitting a doubleheader at Osceola County Stadium with Florida coming out on top in Game 1, 3-2, and St. Lucie prevailing, 2-1, in Game 2.

The Fire Frogs took three of the four contests in the series and have now won consecutive sets and five of their last seven games.

Game 1: LHP Philip Pfeifer tossed the longest outing of his career, twirling 5 and 2/3's innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits, two walks, and notching six strikeouts with 94 pitches.

The Fire Frogs gave him some support in the bottom of the first. Jefrey Ramos plated Riley Unroe with a two-bagger to give the Fire Frogs the 1-0 advantage.

Luis Carpio of the Mets extended his hitting streak to eight with an RBI knock in the fourth off Pfeifer to even the game.

William Contreras put Florida back in front, 2-1, with a run-producing single that brought Garrison Schwartz across in the fifth.

On in relief of Pfeifer, RHP Daysbel Hernandez surrendered a triple to Matt Winaker to lead off the seventh. Mitch Ghelfi drove him home with a sacrifice fly to square the game at 2 and force extras.

Hernandez (3-1) would rebound in the eighth, not permitting the placed runner to go past second. He blew a save try but ended up with the win, tossing 2 and 1/3's stanzas and fanning three Mets.

A single by Riley Delgado and an intentional walk to Contreras loaded the bases with already placed runner Riley Unroe in the bottom half. Greyson Jenista sealed the game by drawing a walk off RHP Thomas McIlraith to end it; 3-2 Fire Frogs.

McIlraith (0-1) struck out four over six outs. RHP Tommy Wilson received a no-decision after tossing five frames while surrendering just one earned run.

Game 2: The hero of the first game gave the Fire Frogs their most important swing of the contest. Jenista left the yard for the third time this season off RHP Luc Rennie in the fourth, granting the Fire Frogs a 1-0 lead.

That was the only mistake St. Lucie's starter would make. Rennie (3-2) went the distance, yielding just four hits and mixing in seven strikeouts.

RHP Brooks Wilson fanned four and gave up just two hits over four innings in his first-ever career start.

A two-out rally in the sixth turned the momentum for the Mets. Blake Tiberi waited out RHP Brandon White and drew a walk. Orlando native Carlos Cortes knocked him in with a double to tie it. An RBI knock from James Vasquez scored Cortes put St. Lucie over the top for good, 2-1.

White (2-2) collected six strikeouts and walked one with three hits against him in his three stanzas of work.

NEXT UP: Florida opens a series with the Jupiter Hammerheads (Advanced-A Marlins) tomorrow on a Latin Friday night at Osceola County Stadium. The Fire Frogs will dress in their Coquis uniforms for a 6 p.m. start. Fans can enjoy a Cuban sandwich with a choice of beer for just $10.

Purchase your tickets now: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.