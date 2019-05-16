Stone Crabs Drop Daytona 3-1 to Earn Split

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Thomas Milone's two-run home run was enough Thursday, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs out-pitched the Daytona Tortugas to win 3-1 and earn a series split at Charlotte Sports Park.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth, Ronaldo Hernandez led off the inning with a single to right. Two batters later, Milone cranked a two-run home run to right center to give the Stone Crabs (20-20) a 2-0 lead.

However, Daytona (20-19) quickly answered back in the top of the fifth. Bruce Yari pulled a one-out triple to the right field corner before Stuart Fairchild doubled to right center to plate Yari and make it 2-1.

Charlotte pitching turned in shutout work from there. Right-hander Tobias Myers (3-1) went four innings to earn the win, allowing one run on five hits. Mikey York got the final six outs to earn the save, striking out four.

Rays rehabber Hunter Wood struck out the side in the third after Jhonleider Salinas went two scoreless as the opener.

The Stone Crabs tacked on a run in the eighth on a Taylor Walls single.

Charlotte will now travel to Clearwater to start a three-game series with the Clearwater Threshers beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Tommy Romero (1-1, 2.00) will make the start in the series opener. Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

