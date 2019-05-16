Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, May 16 vs Daytona

ter an 8-4 loss Wednesday, the Stone Crabs look for a split of their four-game set with the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

RHP Jhonleider Salinas will open for RHP Tobias Myers, opposed by RHP Austin Orewiler of Daytona.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

TORTUGAS CRACK CRABS 8-4

The Stone Crabs gave up a pair of three-spots Wednesday, dropping the third game of the series to Daytona 8-4. ter a slow start, Charlotte's bats came alive late, scoring in each of the three final innings. They'll try an earn a split of the series Thursday.

WOOD x 2

ter Stone Crabs starter Stephen Woods Jr. pitched Wednesday, Rays reliever Hunter Wood will throw for the Stone Crabs on Thursday. Wood worked two hitless innings in a rehab effort against Daytona on Monday. The Arkansas native was placed on the Rays' injured list on May 2 with right shoulder soreness.

POWER SURGE

On Tuesday, the Stone Crabs set a season high with three home runs in one game.

Over the last four games, they've experienced quite a surge in power:

Games R/G HR/G XBH/G AVG SLG

Previous 35 3.6 0.4 2.0 .239 .332

Last 4 5.5 1.0 3.0 .266 .417

SWISS ARMY JIM

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley picked up two more hits and two RBI Wednesday. The Penn State product is now 15-for-33 with three extra-base hits and nine RBI in his last eight games, raising his average from .250 to .298. On Monday, he became the first Stone Crabs player to occupy all nine spots in the batting order this year while also taking over the team lead in hitting.

TORTUGA TIME!

The Stone Crabs welcome in the Daytana Tortugas to Charlotte Sports Park for a four-game set this week. This week's series is just one of two the teams will play this year. Daytona is led by consensus top-100 prospect and Reds' first-rounder Jonathan India. The former Florida Gator is one of five hitters in the FSL with 5 homers.Daytona's pitching staff has the second-worst ERA (3.84) in the league, ranking middle-of-the-pack in most offensive categories.

PITCHING PROWESS

The biggest reason for Charlotte's improvement this year has been their pitching. Since April 16, the Stone Crabs have pitched to a 3.17 ERA (84 ER in 238.2 IP), going 16-11 while lowering their season mark from 4.23 to 3.50. Over the last 25 games, the starting rotation had combined to go 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

(110.1 IP, 84 H, 30 ER, 36 BB, 87 K)

OUT WHIT-TING THE LEAGUE

ter a very slow start to the season, outfielder Garrett Whitley has been one of the Stone Crabs' best hitters over the last few weeks.

Games H-AB XBH RBI K% OPS

First 10 3-31 1 1 51.2 .436

Last 23 21-72 11 14 35.9 .920

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Friday marked the 11th comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only five times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 19-20 in Charlotte games this year.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite a clutch surge over the weekend, the Stone Crabs have sturggled all year in clutch situations. For the season, they are hitting .219/.300/.324 with runners on base and .216/.293/.320 with runners in scoring position, well below their season slash line of .241/.313/.336.

