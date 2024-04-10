Mets Rally in 9th, Stun Hammerheads 4-1

April 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied for a ninth inning comeback win, 4-1, over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After being blanked over the first eight innings and trailing 1-0 in the ninth, the Mets began the comeback when Jesus Baez drew a leadoff walk from Xavier Meachum. Nick Morabito singled sharply with one out to set up runners at the corners. That brought up Chris Suero, who launched a two-run triple high off the wall in left to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Diego Mosquera knocked a two-out, two-run insurance single later in the inning to put the Mets up 4-1.

Brett Banks pitched around two base runners in the bottom of the ninth and got Mark Coley II to ground out to end the game.

It was the Mets second win this season when trailing entering the ninth. They were 0-58 in those situations in 2023.

Mets starter Kade Morris made his season debut and twirled 5.0 scoreless innings. The 2023 third round draft pick from Nevada scattered four hits, walked one and struck out four. Morris worked around a leadoff double in his final inning.

Jawilme Ramirez turned in 2.0 scoreless innings to keep the game tied through seven innings.

The Hammerheads broke through in controversial fashion in the eighth. Coley II tripled to start the inning. Then with one out Brock Vradenburg grounded sharply to Mosquera, who threw home from second base. The throw appeared to beat Coley II to the plate but the umpire called him safe and Jupiter went up 1-0.

Reliever Alan Perdomo was able to shake it off and limit the damage to the one run. Perdomo ended up getting the win.

Mosquera and Suero had two hits apiece in the victory.

The Mets (2-3) and Hammerheads (2-3) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

