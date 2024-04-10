Islanders, 'Deadheads' Gearing up for Mighty Mussels' Next Homestand

April 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are returning to Southwest Florida for a six-game homestand highlighted by celebrations of the island lifestyle and Grateful Dead's music.

The 31st annual Islands Night on April 17 will include a pregame parade around the warning track featuring businesses, government officials and nonprofits representing Southwest Florida's barrier islands, including Sanibel, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach. The in-game atmosphere inside Hammond Stadium at Lee Health Sports Complex also will have a tropical feel.

Grateful Dead Night on April 20 will feature Unlimited Devotion, a Florida-based band that explores Grateful Dead's songbook. The band has evolved its repertoire, personnel and musical personality to reflect its current members' jazz and funk influences. Mighty Mussels fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Jerry Garcia-styled apparel, tie-dye T-shirts and hippie haircuts. Admission to the postgame concert is included with the price of admission.

"These two nights were among our best attended games of the 2023 season," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "Beyond just the numbers, every fan at those games had a great time and left with a smile on their faces. That's our goal every night."

Grateful Dead Night drew 2,574 fans last season, while announced attendance at Islands Night was 4,082.

The April 16-21 homestand also includes Princesses and Pirates Night, Snowbird Appreciation Night and College Night, with each promotion offering special ticket deals.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions for the six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads include:

Tuesday, April 16 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hotdogs.

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Wednesday, April 17 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Islands Night: The Mussels will celebrate all fans who live on islands in Southwest Florida.

Two Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $2 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, April 18 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Snowbird Appreciation Night: Fans with an out-of-state ID can purchase $5 tickets at the box office.

Friday, April 19 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Princess & Pirate Night: Children who dress up can participate in a costume contest to win prizes, and special ticket packages include a tiara or eye patch.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, April 20 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Grateful Dead Night: All "Deadheads" are invited to a postgame tribute concert featuring the band Unlimited Devotion.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, April 21 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

SWFL Baseball Card Show: Card-collecting enthusiasts can buy, sell and trade cards on the concourse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2024

Islanders, 'Deadheads' Gearing up for Mighty Mussels' Next Homestand - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.