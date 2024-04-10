Marauders Outlasted by Flying Tigers 2-1

LAKELAND, FL - The Bradenton Marauders came back to tie the game late on Wednesday night before falling just short in their 2-1 loss against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Hung-Leng Chang came out of the gates firing, allowing just two hits and striking out three in the first three frames. In the fourth, Cristian Santana worked a one-out walk and then scored on a double from Jose De La Cruz two batters later to give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Marauders offense was held to just one hit in the first five innings before Jauri Custodio tripled on a line drive to left field against Donye Evans to begin the sixth. Evans settled in after that and retired the next three batters to preserve Lakeland's 1-0 lead.

In the seventh, Omar Alfonzo doubled and Esmerlyn Valdez singled to begin the inning. Shalin Polanco then recorded an infield single to score Alfonzo and tie the game at one. With runners still at first and third and one out, Cam Brown (1-0) worked around the traffic by inducing an inning-ending double play.

Lakeland struck right back in the bottom half of the frame against Magdiel Cotto (1-1). After De La Cruz grounded out to begin the frame, the next three men reached on a hit by pitch and two walks to load the bases for David Smith. The speedster legged out a fielder's choice to score Jim Jarvis and Lakeland led again at 2-1.

Valdez tallied a one-out single in the ninth, but Cleiverth Perez (SV,1) retired the next to men in order to preserve a Lakeland 2-1 victory. Valdez and Alfonzo each finished the evening with two hits each.

Out of the bullpen, Peyton Stumbo tossed 1.1 scoreless frames, extending his scoreless streak to 3.1 innings to start the season.

The Marauders will continue their six-game series against the Flying Tigers on Thursday morning at Joker Marchant Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 10:40 am on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send RHP Antwone Kelly to the mound, while the Flying Tigers will turn to RHP Pedro Garcia.

