Tampa Tarpons' Offense Quiet in Loss, 9-2

April 10, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (1-4) fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays (4-1) on Wednesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tampa's offense was flat for the second night in a row, putting up two hits while stranding nine men on base. The bright spot of the night was the Yankees' #7 prospect, according to MLB.com, SS George Lombard Jr. The right-handed shortstop reached base four times, going 2-for-4 with two singles and a pair of walks.

After tossing 2.1 innings in an exhibition game in Mexico City against the Diablos Rojos del México, RHP Luis Serna (4.1IP, 5H, 4ER, 2BB, 5K, 1HR) made his first start of the 2024 season for Tampa. Serna relied on his offspeed, using his curveball and slider for 53% of his total pitches. Serna's changeup generated a whiff rate of 60%, with the pitch averaging 2242 RPMs.

Yhoangel Aponte opened the scoring in the top of the second with a solo home run. Aponte's blast left the bat at 103.2 MPH, giving Dunedin the early advantage.

2B Roderick Arias smoked a 105.5 MPH fourth inning, leadoff double into the right field corner to ignite Tampa's offense. 3B Enmanuel Tejeda singled on the next pitch to put runners on the corners for 1B Dylan Jasso. Jasso lifted a hanging slider to center field to tie the game with a SAC-fly.

Dunedin answered right back in the fifth. Yeuni Munoz rattled a first-pitch leadoff double into the left field corner. With Munoz in scoring position, Nicholas Deschamps belted an RBI triple off the center field wall to regain the lead for Dunedin. With Tampa's infield in, Cade Doughty singled to left field, growing the Blue Jays' lead to two runs. Riley Tirotta bounced into a fielder's choice and advanced to third base on two wild pitches from newly entered RHP Aaron Nixon. Victor Arias walked, and another untamed pitch from Nixon allowed Tirotta to cross the plate. Nixon had trouble finding the zone as he walked Aponte. With Manuel Beltre looking to put the game out of reach, he grounded a ball deep into the shortstop hole where Lombard ranged and made a Jeter-esque jump throw to nab Beltre and escape further trouble.

RF Tayler Aguilar singled to right field to start the fifth. After a wild pitch and a stolen base, Aguilar found himself on third base for Lombard Jr., who cut the deficit to two after singling in Aguilar with a base knock to left field.

Dunedin tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Cristian Feliz led off the frame with a walk. With two away and Feliz in motion, Arjun Nimmala lofted a deep fly ball to center field that he legged out for Dunedin's second triple of the game. Feliz scored on the triple to grow Dunedin's lead to three.

Tirotta and Arias each singled to open up the seventh and put runners on the corners for the Blue Jays. A double steal plated Tirotta, and Arias advanced to third on an errant throw, trying to get Tirotta at the plate. With the infield in, Beltre bounced a ball to Lombard Jr., who came home with the ball; however, a wild throw allowed the run to score and put Beltre on second. After Beltre swiped third, he crossed home for Dunedin's eighth run on a wild pitch.

The Tarpons will be back in action tomorrow night against the Blue Jays. RHP Cade Smith will take the mound at GMS Field, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

