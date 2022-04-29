Mets Hold off Tortugas for 4-3 Win

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets staved off a late game rally by the Daytona Tortugas and won 4-3 at Clover Park on Friday night.

Mets reliever Dylan Hall struck out Austin Hendrick to end the game with the tying run on third base. The dramatic last at-bat was set up when the previous hitter Jay Allen II kept the game alive with a RBI single. Allen, the Reds first round pick from 2021, is a Fort Pierce, Fla., native and went to John Carroll High School.

Mets starter Calvin Ziegler dazzled for 4.1 innings. He struck out nine, including six in a row to start the game. Ziegler gave up just one hit and no runs.

Luis Moreno pitched the following 3.2 innings allowing two runs to qualify for the win.

The Mets scored two runs in the first inning. They strung together four consecutive hits with one out against Alex Johnson. Stanley Consuegra hit a double and scored on Shervyen Newton's single. Omar De Los Santos added a run scoring hit to make it 2-0.

Alex Ramirez doubled in the fifth inning and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Newton clubbed his ninth double of the season in the bottom of the seventh to plate another run to put the Mets up 4-1.

Daytona's Debby Santana scored on a wild pitch by Moreno in the top of the eighth to make it 4-2 game. Moreno settled down and got a ground out to end the inning, leaving the tying run at second base.

Newton went 2 for 3 with a double, walk and two RBI.

Kevin Villavicencio went 2 for 4. He doubled in the second inning for his first St. Lucie hit.

The Mets (12-7) and Tortugas (9-10) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. The postgame fireworks show has been cancelled.

