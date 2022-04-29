Hispanic Heritage Celebration Returns to LECOM Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will celebrate local Hispanic and Latin heritage with the return of Copa de la Diversión to LECOM Park Friday, May 6.

The Marauders will play as the Bradenton Barbanegras, wearing special uniforms for their 6:30 p.m. game against the Tampa Tarpons, Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Fans who purchase a special ticket package for the game will receive a limited-edition Roberto Clemente cap.

Roberto Clemente's sons, Roberto Jr. and Luis, will be in attendance to sign autographs and throw a ceremonial first pitch, and musician Renesito will perform live music on the fan plaza before the game.

The day's itinerary will also include a visit to a local school as well as a pregame on-field check presentation for $2,100 to the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

