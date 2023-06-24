Mets, Hammerheads Rained out on Saturday
June 24, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 12:00 p.m. It will be the final day of the Mets 12-game, 13-day commuter road trip to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
The Mets will return to Clover Park on Wednesday to start a six-game series vs. the Dunedin Blue Jays.
