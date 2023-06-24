Mets, Hammerheads Rained out on Saturday

June 24, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 12:00 p.m. It will be the final day of the Mets 12-game, 13-day commuter road trip to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets will return to Clover Park on Wednesday to start a six-game series vs. the Dunedin Blue Jays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.