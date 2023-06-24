Space Night Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

June 24, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and St. Lucie Mets on Saturday, June 24th has been postponed due to inclement weather in and around the area.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, June 25th. The first game will start at 12:00 PM with Game Two to follow. Both of the games on Sunday will be 7-inning contests.

