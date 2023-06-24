It's Hall in the Familia Tampa Rallies Late Again, Win 9-7

TAMPA, Fla. - With help from their new Mascot, King Ripple, the Tampa Tarpons (2-0) crowned themselves victorious in Saturday night's contest against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (0-2). Tampa gave fans flashbacks to last night's rally as DH Anthony Hall and LF Christopher Familia supplied the power in the eighth-inning rally to lead the Tarpons to a 9-7 victory at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

RHP Justin Lange (4.2IP, 7H, 5R, 2BB, 4K, 2HR) was not able to induce many swings and misses, having a whiff rate of 19% on the evening. What did improve for Lange was his velocity. Lange's sinker reached 98 MPH and will be a difference-making pitch going forward if he can maintain that velocity.

A one-out walk to Kyle Schmidt proved costly as he came around to score in the second. A single advanced Schmidt to third base, and he crossed home plate for the game's first run on a SAC-fly off the bat of Dylan Neuse.

Familia got plunked to open the home half of the second, and a base hit to right field from SS Brenny Escanio set up Tampa to strike. Develson Aria hit his second batter of the inning and loaded the bases for 1B Ronny Rojas, who reached on an infield single to a diving Danny De Andrade at shortstop. Two runs were scored as Escanio hopped on his horse and made it all the way home. The Tarpons did not stop there; Hall brought in two more on a 104 MPH base hit to right field.

De Andrade cut into Tampa's lead in the top of the third. He launched a solo shot that squeaked over the short porch in right field.

Rafael Cruz lifted Fort Myers' second big fly of the night to bring the Mighty Mussels within one in the fourth. Mikey Perez walked and came around to tie the game on a triple off the center field wall from Neuse. With the infield in, Tampa cut off the go-ahead run on a strong play from 3B Jesus Rodriguez, throwing out Neuse at the plate.

De Andrade singled for his second hit of the night and scored when the Mighty Mussels pulled off a hit-and-run. The fifth-inning knock came from Cruz, who doubled to pick up his 20th RBI.

Familia skyed a high fly ball to right field, but Nesue was unable to find the ball amidst the sunset, and Familia ended up at second base with a double. Following a wild pitch that put Familia on third, Escanio lofted a deep SAC-fly to right field to even the score at five.

The Mighty Mussels reclaimed the lead in the eighth. Perez swiped second after singling, and Kamron Willman came through in the clutch with two outs. Willman's RBI single broke the tie and gave Fort Myers a 6-5 lead.

Same time, same place? That must have been what The Tarpons were thinking as they pulled together another magical eighth-inning rally to take down the Mighty Mussels. The rally began with RF Felix Negueis, who watched "strike three" but immediately challenged the ruling. The strikeout was overturned to a walk thanks to the ABS challenge, and the Tarpons were in business. If you thought back-to-back games with home runs were good, how about three days in a row? Hall gave Tampa the lead with a 410-foot blast to give him three home runs in as many days!

What next? Familia said, "hold my beer." After C Agustin Ramirez singled, Familia hit a moonshot on top of the outfield bar in right field. The round-tripper had a launch angle of 39 degrees. The Tarpons' outfielder now has 11 home runs in only 20 games this season.

Fort Myers tacked on one run in the ninth, but it was not enough as Tampa emerged victorious, 9-7.

The Tarpons will finish up their series with the Mighty Mussels tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. at George M. Steinbrenner Field. RHP Baron Stuart will toe the slab, looking to give Tampa the series win.

