Mets, Fire Frogs Postponed on Monday

May 13, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Florida Fire Frogs at Osceola County Stadium was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.

Both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings with a 30 minute break in between contests.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.