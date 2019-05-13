Mets, Fire Frogs Postponed on Monday
May 13, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Florida Fire Frogs at Osceola County Stadium was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.
Both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings with a 30 minute break in between contests.
