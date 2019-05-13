Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, May 13 at Daytona

May 13, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





The Stone Crabs welcome in the Daytona Tortugas Monday for a four-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. RHP Paul Campbell makes the start for Charlotte, against LHP Reiver Sanmartin of the Tortguas.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS EXPLODE IN EIGHTH TO SWEEP METS WITH 8-2 WIN

The Stone Crabs rallied for six runs in the top of the eighth Saturday, beating the St. Lucie Mets 8-2 and sweeping the series. Tanner Dodson delivered a bases-clearing double and Jim Haley hit his first home run of the year to cap the rally. Charlotte is now .500 for the first time since April 9.

TORTUGA TIME!

The Stone Crabs welcome in the Daytana Tortugas to Charlotte Sports Park for a four-game set this week. This week's series is just one of two the teams will play this year. Daytona is led by consensus top-100 prospect and Reds' first-rounder Jonathan India. The former Florida Gator is one of five hitters in the FSL with 5 homers.Daytona's pitching staff has the second-worst ERA (3.84) in the league, ranking middle-of-the-pack in most offensive categories.

BIG LEAGUE REINFORCEMENTS

The Stone Crabs added Major League reliever Hunter Wood to the roster Monday. Wood is scheduled to pitch two innings in relief. The Rays placed him on the 10-day injured list on May 2 with right shoulder soreness. Wood joins two other Tampa Bay Rays on the Stone Crabs' roster. RHP Jose De Leon (TJ surgery) pitched three innings for Charlotte on Thursday, and INF Matt Duffy (hamstring) will play his third rehab game for the Stone Crabs on Monday.

SHAFFER PROMOTED, MARSDEN ADDED

The Stone Crabs promoted right-hander Brian Shaffer to Double-A Montgomery Monday. The Maryland product finished with a 2.75 ERA in 68.2 innings over two seasons with Charlotte. To take his place on the roster, the Stone Crabs have added RHP Justin Marsden from Low-A Bowling Green.

PITCHING PROWESS

The biggest reason for Charlotte's improvement this year has been their pitching. Since April 16, the Stone Crabs have pitched to a 2.93 ERA (69 ER in 211.2 IP), going 15-9 while lowering their season mark from 4.23 to 3.37. Over the last 22 games, the starting rotation had combined to go 7-2 with a 1.97 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

(96.0 IP, 69 H, 21 ER, 28 BB, 74 K)

OUT WHIT-TING THE LEAGUE

After a very slow start to the season, outfielder Garrett Whitley has been one of the Stone Crabs' best hitters over the last few weeks. He is 5-for-13 with four walks, a home run and 4 RBI in his last four games:

Games H-AB XBH RBI K% OPS

First 10 3-31 1 1 51.2 .436

Last 20 21-69 10 13 33.3 .960

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Friday marked the 11th comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only five times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 17-19 in Charlotte games this year.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite a clutch surge over the weekend, the Stone Crabs have sturggled all year in clutch situations. For the season, they are hitting .217/.298/.323 with runners on base and .213/.291/.317 with runners in scoring position, well below their season slash line of .240/.311/.336.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.