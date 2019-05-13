Fort Myers Miracle Reaches Major League with Appearance by Corbin Bernsen

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Actor, director and baseball superfan Corbin Bernsen will be making a special appearance at Saturday's Fort Myers Miracle game.

Bernsen played one of the best-known baseball movie characters of all-time, Roger Dorn, in all three "Major League" movies. His acting career spans more than four decades and includes appearances in movies, sitcoms, dramas, soap operas and game shows.

Bernsen will be at Hammond Stadium signing autographs and posing for photos with fans at Major League Night, when the first 500 Miracle fans through the gate will receive custom Roger Dorn jerseys. Bernsen's appearance highlights a five-game homestand for the Miracle that also includes Fireworks Friday, Bark in the Park, Military Appreciation Night, a Pregame Job Fair and an appearance by charismatic batboy Breakin' Bboy McCoy.

The upcoming Miracle homestand includes the following promotions:

Friday, May 17 (6:30 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Superhero Night (dress as your favorite superhero character; in-game auction of players' hero-themed jerseys sponsored by Lee County Solid Waste to benefit Keep Lee County Beautiful; first 500 fans receive a Miracle-themed superhero cape)

Postgame Fireworks Show (launches after the final out from right field)

Breakin' Bboy McCoy Appearance (America's favorite breakdancing bat boy will showcase his legendary moves)

Books for Bats (recognition for schools that participated in the Miracle's reading and attendance challenge)

Saturday, May 18 (6 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Major League Night (meet-and-greet with Corbin Bernsen; first 500 fans receive a Roger Dorn jersey, courtesy of Alorica)

Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions)

Pregame Job Fair (area businesses will discuss career opportunities from 4 to 6 p.m., presented by Alorica)

Military Appreciation Night (free admission to all retired and active duty members of the military, as well as their family members, with valid ID; pregame ceremony honoring all veterans)

Sunday, May 19 (1 p.m. vs. St. Lucie Mets)

Mother and Son Day (enjoy a ballgame and get two tickets for just $10)

DQ Family Sunday (free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants)

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases (fans can play catch on the field from noon to 12:30 p.m.; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game)

Monday, May 20 (6:30 p.m. vs. Bradenton Marauders)

Dollar Dog Mondays (Hammond Stadium's famous hot dogs cost just $1)

Islands Night (celebrate Southwest Florida's island communities)

Tuesday, May 21 (11 a.m. vs. Bradenton Marauders)

Education Day (matinee game for area school groups)

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day; fireworks games cost an extra $1.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

