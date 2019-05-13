Florida and St. Lucie Rained out on Belly Buster Monday

May 13, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: Due to unplayable field conditions, Monday evening's series opener between the Florida Fire Frogs and the St. Lucie Mets was postponed. It will be made up on Tuesday (May 14th) as part of a double header beginning at 4 p.m. Two seven-inning games will be played with about a half-hour break in-between games.

If a ticket was purchased for today's game, it can be used for admission to any other home game this season. If today's ticket is used for a future Monday home game, it does not include the Belly Buster promotion; general admission only.

Don't miss out on all the fun as we have a full slate of daily specials that fans can enjoy during the home stand! Purchase your tickets now: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets.

