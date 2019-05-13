Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights: -5/19

KISSIMMEE, FL: Fresh off the Mother's Day break, your Fire Frogs begin a seven-game home stand against the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets) and the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins) at the Pond. It figures to be another fun-packed week at the park!

Monday, May 13th vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Belly Buster Monday: all you can eat burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and admission to the game for $19

FREE BEER PROMOTION: Beer is FREE from first pitch till the Mets score their first run

Tuesday, May 14th vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

First charity poker tournament of the season: $25 entry, separate event from the game

Wednesday, May 15th vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 shots of Fireball, Redneck Riviera, or Rebel Yell

Make your favorite drink including any of these whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5. They taste like chicken (because they are)!

Thursday, May 16th vs. St. Lucie Mets: 10:30 a.m. (gates open 9:30 a.m.)

Special start-time for Education Day

Fire Frog activity book giveaway for students attending the game

BOGO Icee's

Friday, May 17th vs. Jupiter Hammerheads: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Coqui night! The players will wear specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

Saturday, May 18th vs. Jupiter Hammerheads: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Bark in the Park!

Fans who bring their best friend to the park receive a dog bowl; while supplies last

Sunday, May 19th vs. Jupiter Hammerheads 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita.

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

Get your tickets now by visiting: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

