Mets Drop Tortugas 5-1, Win 3rd Straight

August 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYONTA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their third straight game with a solid 5-1 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Mets played error-free ball for the third straight game. The pitching staff walked just two batters on Wednesday and has combined for just eight walks in the three-game winning streak.

The Mets scored the bulk of the runs in the contest in the second inning. Daytona starter Adam Serwinowski struggled with his command and walked four batters in the frame. All four walks came around to score. Willy Fanas delivered the first run on a bases loaded sac fly. After Serwinowski walked Boston Baro with two outs to reload the bases, Yonatan Henriquez ripped a two-run single off reliever JP Ortiz to make it 3-0 Mets. Ronald Hernandez followed with a run-scoring double for a 4-0 lead.

The Tortugas scored their only run in the fifth inning on a homer hit by Yerlin Confidan.

The Mets got the run back in the sixth inning. Colin Houck hit a leadoff double and scored one batter later on a RBI single by A.J. Ewing for the game's final run.

Mets starter Jorge De Leon pitched 3.0 shutout innings and struck out two. Irving Cota followed De Leon for the next 3.0 innings and got the win. The lone run he allowed was the Confidan homer.

Wilson Lopez pitched a scoreless seventh inning while hitting 100 mph.

Jeffrey Yabbour struck out five batters over the final 2.0 innings to close out the game.

Ewing reached base four times by going 1 for 1 and drawing three walks.

Hernandez was 2 for 4 for with a double and RBI.

The Mets walked nine times.

Confidan went 3 for 5 with a home run and two doubles.

Daytona was 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets (15-27, 37-71) and Tortugas (22-19, 53-54) play the third game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

