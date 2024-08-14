Saltiban Homers Again But Threshers Fall 8-7

August 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Devin Saltiban hit a three-run homer for the second-straight game, but the Clearwater Threshers (55-53, 12-30) surrendered the six unanswered runs in an 8-7 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (44-63, 20-21) on Wednesday evening at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to rebound from the loss when they return home on Thursday.

After Starlyn Caba and Dante Nori drew walks to open the first inning, Saltiban hit a homer to the berm in right field to open the scoring for the Threshers. Tampa countered with a run in the top of the second to cut the deficit to two runs at 3-1. The Tarpons added another run in the fourth to pull within one run.

Eduardo Tait smacked the third pitch of the fourth inning into right field for a leadoff single off Tarpons starter Andrew Landry. He moved to second on a walk to John Spikerman and scored on a single by Joel Dragoo. Brady Day followed with a walk to load the bases and moved to second on an RBI single by Guillermo Rosario, scoring Dragoo from third. Caba then finished the scoring with a deep two-run single to right to give the Threshers a 7-2 lead.

Tampa stormed back with three runs on five hits in the top of the fifth, cutting the Threshers' advantage back down to two runs. Tampa took the lead in the seventh, plating three runs to pull ahead 8-7.

The Threshers stranded the tying run in the seventh and eighth innings. They went down in order in the ninth to seal an 8-7 loss.

Enrique Segura allowed five runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings with four walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Jake Eddington allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Drew Garrett walked three and struck out two in 1.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run. Jonh Henriquez tossed 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings with one strikeout.

Saltiban has hit three-run homers in back-to-back games...He tied his career-high with three RBIs for the fourth time this season...Dragoo became the third member of the Phillies 2024 draft class to drive in a run on his first pro hit...He is the second member of the draft class to record a multi-hit game in his first game in affiliated ball...Rosario has reached base safely in each of his last five games...Caba now has seven of his nine steals against the Tarpons...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday, August 15...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.