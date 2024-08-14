Confidan Homers, Strokes Three Extra-Base Hits in 5-1 Defeat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Yerlin Confidan homered, doubled twice, and set the Tortugas' all-time career record for doubles, but the Daytona Tortugas struggled to put together much else at the plate as they fell 5-1 to the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (15-27, 37-71) took control with a four-run second as Daytona (22-19, 53-54) dropped their third straight game and also fell to 22-33 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, clinching their first losing record at home since 2017.

After both teams were scoreless in the first, St. Lucie took full advantage of a bout of wildness in the second. Three batters walked to load the bases with one out. After a sacrifice fly by Willy Fanas, a fourth walk re-loaded the bases for Yonatan Henriquez, who singled in two runs. Ronald Hernandez followed with a double down the left field line that brought in a run. Henriquez tried to score from first but was thwarted by a strong throw from Confidan and a great relay by Sammy Stafura to cut down the runner at the plate to end the inning. The damage was done, though, as St. Lucie now led 4-0.

Daytona went to work trying to mount a comeback as the Tortugas put two on with two outs in the second, then picked up one-out doubles from Confidan and Esmith Pineda, respectively, in the third and fourth innings. However, none of those led to any runs.

In the fifth, the Tortugas finally got on the board as Confidan came up with two outs and blasted a pitch 409 feet to right for a solo home run, bringing Daytona within 4-1 on his ninth home run of the season.

St. Lucie, though, immediately answered. Colin Houck led off the fifth with a double, then came around on an A.J. Ewing RBI single, restoring the Mets' four-run lead at 5-1.

In the later innings, Daytona had opportunities late, including a leadoff single in the seventh, then a double and a walk in the eighth. Once more, though, the Mets stifled the Tortuga offense.

In the ninth, the game was briefly extended when Confidan ripped a two-out double, his third-extra base of the night. The hit gave him a Tortugas-record 44 doubles in his Daytona career. One batter later, though, the game ended as St. Lucie came out in front, 5-1.

Daytona will have play game three of the series against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tomorrow the Tortugas will break ground on their $30 million renovation project. Gates will open early at 4:30 with the groundbreaking ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m. First pitch will follow at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 6:20.

