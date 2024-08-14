Blue Jays Surge Past Bradenton for Comeback Win

August 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - After being shutout for the first five innings of the game, Dunedin's offense rallied for seven unanswered runs to defeat Bradenton 7-4 on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

The Marauders jumped on the board early, scoring on a first inning RBI ground out from Keiner Delgado, and then again in the second inning on a Derek Berg sacrifice fly.

After allowing runs in the first two innings, Jays' starter Cristopher Castro ended his night on a high note with a scoreless third inning, finishing with five strikeouts.

Marauders starter Michael Kennedy was highly effective, allowing just two hits across five shutout frames. He left the game in line for the win, as Bradenton's lead swelled to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to three extra base hits, including a solo homer from Jhonny Severino.

In the top of the sixth, Dunedin's offense jolted to life. On the first pitch thrown by Marauders reliever Peyton Stumbo, Arjun Nimmala put the Jays on the scoreboard by lining a solo homer to left field - his 13th of the season. One batter later, Aaron Parker lifted an opposite field solo shot to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Manuel Beltre made it a three spot with a two out RBI knock to score Carter Cunningham, making it a one-run game.

In the top of the seventh, the damage continued, as the first five Blue Jays batters reached to open the inning.

Braden Barry and JR Freethy singled and Nathan Lucas walked, setting up Nimmala for a bases loaded situation. He delivered, ripping a go-ahead, two-RBI double off the third baseman to put Dunedin in front 5-4. Eddie Micheletti continued the streak with an RBI single to make it 6-4, which chased Stumbo.

Cunningham capped the scoring with a sac fly, pushing the lead to 7-4 Dunedin.

Yondrei Rojas finished the game in dominant fashion for the Blue Jays, retiring all nine batters he faced, striking out six to nail down a three-inning save.

Dunedin will play for a third straight win on Thursday night in Bradenton, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. Fans can listen to the Blue Jays call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

