Mets Announce 2025 Spring Training Schedule

August 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FLUSHING, N.Y. - The New York Mets today announced that the club will open its 2025 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 22 at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie vs. the Houston Astros.

The Mets will host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, March 13 and will play the New York Yankees on Monday, March 24 in Port St. Lucie to close the spring exhibition schedule.

New York is scheduled to play 31 exhibition games in 2025, including 16 home games in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets will face the Astros and Washington Nationals seven times each, the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins six times each, the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays twice and the Yankees once.

Major League Baseball will once again hold Spring Breakout Games highlighting prospects in 2025. The Mets top prospects will play the Nationals top prospects on Sunday, March 16 in West Palm Beach.

The 2025 Spring Training schedule is subject to change and game times will be announced a later date.

New Spring Training season tickets will go on sale on September 24, Five-Game plans and Groups on October 8 and individual tickets on November 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Mets.com or Stluciemets.com.

