Threshers Grab Lead Early But Fall 7-3

August 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After scoring in each of the first two innings, the Clearwater Threshers (55-54, 12-31) couldn't hang on in a 7-3 defeat to the Tampa Tarpons (45-63, 21-21) on Thursday nightt at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to even the series when they return for Friday's home tilt.

Carson DeMartini led off the game by drawing a walk off Tarpons starter Henry Lalane. He stole second and third before a sacrifice fly off the bat of TJayy Walton plated the game's first run, scoring DeMartini from third and giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Brady Day was hit by a pitch with one out in the second inning and moved to second on a single by Raider Tello. After moving to third on a fly ball, day scored on an infield single by Avery Owusu-Asiedu to double the Threshers advantage. Tampa, however, got a run back in the third on a pair of two-out hits to bring the score down to 2-1.

A solo home run in the top of the fifth tied the score at two. They added a third run in the sixth on a two-out RBI to take the lead 3-2. Two more runs came across for the Tarpons with two outs in the top of the seventh as Tampa tripled their lead.

Tampa added two more in the top of the ninth, and DeMartini led off the home half of the frame by working a walk. Devin Saltiban reached on an infield single to put two aboard for Kehden Hettiger. He hammered a 2-0 pitch to deep right field for a fly out, but the throw in from second base to try and get the tagging DeMartini went out of play, allowing DeMartini to score from third. The next batter struck out, and the Threshers fell 7-3.

Micah Ottenbreit (3-9) allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 5.2 innings to take the loss. Josh Bortka allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Jose Peña allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the final 2.0 innings.

Tello recorded his first career hit on the second pitch he saw in Single-A...All four outs recorded by Bortka were strikeouts...Hettiger has reached base safely in each of the last five games...Owusu-Asiedu is two for two in stolen bases in each of his first two games this series...DeMartini scored each time he reached base...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday, August 16...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.