Keys' Late Heroics Push Blue Jays Over Marauders

August 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Blue Jays third baseman Sean Keys ripped a two-run home run in the eighth and an RBI single in the ninth to push Dunedin to a dramatic 6-5 victory over Bradenton at LECOM Park on Thursday night.

The Blue Jays struck first in the second inning, thanks to a throwing error by Marauders catcher Derek Berg which allowed Carter Cunningham to score from third base.

The 1-0 lead didn't list long. Dunedin hurler Daniel Guerra loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second, before bouncing back with two strikeouts. Guerra couldn't completely escape the jam, though, as Will Taylor blasted a grand slam to left field, propelling Bradenton to a 4-1 advantage.

After the homer, Guerra was strong. The right hander retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced in a six-inning start, striking out five.

Much like Wednesday night, the Jays lineup jolted to life in the late stages. In the seventh, Jaden Rudd put Dunedin back on the board with a two-out RBI double, cutting Bradenton's lead to 4-2.

In the eighth, Arjun Nimmala opened the inning with a double and advanced to third on a throwing error. After a walk to Aaron Parker, Nimmala scored on a wild pitch to bring the Jays within one.

With Parker on third, Keys came to the plate and blasted a 2-2 pitch onto the right field boardwalk for a go-ahead, two-run home run - his first professional longball.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Marauders punched back, as Taylor walked to open the inning and then scored on a Jhonny Severino RBI double that tied the game at five. JJ Sanchez prevented further damage, keeping the game knotted into the ninth.

In the ninth, Nick Mitchell walked with one out and Parker extended the inning with a two-out single, setting up runners on the corners for Keys. The 2024 fourth round pick came through again, lining an RBI single to right field to give Dunedin a 6-5 lead.

Sanchez returned for the bottom of the ninth and struck out the first batter he faced. The second batter, Shalin Palanco, sent a dribbler down the first base line that forced a throwing error, allowing the tying run to advance to second. Sanchez struck out Axiel Plaz to bring Bradenton down to its final out before Derek Berg grounded an infield single to put the winning run on base.

Sanchez put a stop to the drama there and struck out Taylor looking to end the game.

The Blue Jays will play to clinch a series victory on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 at LECOM Park. Fans can listen to the Blue Jays call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

