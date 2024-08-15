Pirates Announce 2025 Spring Training Schedule for the Grapefruit League Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates today released their spring training schedule for the 2025 Grapefruit League season. The schedule includes a total of 31 games, 15 of which will be at played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida.

Opening Day of the Pirates Grapefruit League season will be on Saturday, February 22, as the team travels to Sarasota to face the Baltimore Orioles. The Pirates will return to Bradenton for their Home Opener on February 23 against the Minnesota Twins.

Additional highlights of the 2025 Spring Training schedule include:

- March 4: The Pirates will host the Boston Red Sox for the only time.

- March 7: The Pirates will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the first of two times (also March 18).

- March 11: The Pirates will host the New York Yankees for the only time.

- March 17: The Pirates will host the Minnesota Twins on St. Patrick's Day and travel to Lakeland to take on the Tigers in split squad action.

- March 22: The Pirates will play their final home game of the spring against the Baltimore Orioles.

- March 24: The spring training campaign concludes with a road game against the Minnesota Twins.

In addition to the 31-game spring training schedule, the Spring Breakout Game will take place in Port Charlotte against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 14.

The entire 2025 Spring Training schedule is attached and can also be found on pirates.com/springtraining. Information regarding times, ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced later.

