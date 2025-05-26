Messi's PK Shout, Philly 3rd Goal Offside? & Chicago's Red Cards!: Instant Replay

May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Did Messi deserve a penalty in Philly? Was the Union's third goal offside? And were both red cards shown to Chicago Fire players the right call? Andrew Wiebe breaks down all the biggest and most debatable referee decisions from Matchday 15 in this week's Instant Replay!

