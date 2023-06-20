Merkel Promoted; Chavez Added

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of RHP Nick Merkel to High-A Wisconsin and the addition of RHP Jose Chavez to the Mudcats from the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

6/20: RHP Nick Merkel promoted to High-A Wisconsin

6/20: RHP Jose Chavez added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Chavez will wear jersey No. 13.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

