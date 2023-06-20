Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.20 vs Fredericksburg

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP David Sandlin has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster * INF Wilmin Candelario has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster * RHP Adrian Solano has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

Solano will wear jersey #28. Candelario will wear jersey #32.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

The Fireflies kick-off a fresh series with the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Steven Zobac (1-0, 1.56 ERA) takes the hill for the Fireflies and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Bryan Caceres (3-0, 4.70 ERA).

FIREFLIES DROP FINALE 6-1; HEAD HOME TUESDAY: The Fireflies allowed three runs in the third, which led to a 6-1 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday afternoon at Segra Stadium. The knock-out punch came in the third inning. Fayetteville sent nine hitters to the plate, eeking out four hits, two of which were doubles and a pair of walks to plate four off Mauricio Veliz. It gave the Woodpeckers a 5-1 lead. In the fourth inning, Zach Cole smashed his 10th homer of the season beyond the right field wall off Eduardo Herrera to give Fayetteville a 6-1 lead. It was the first time this season a Fireflies reliever gave up a homer to the first batter they faced in a game.

SIMPING FOR SQUIRES: This season, Brett Squires holds the Carolina League's third-longest on-base streak, a 22-game stretch from April 20-May 14 where Columbia's first baseman reached base safely 40 times. He's also the holder of the League's fourth-longest active on-base streak. The Oklahoma-product has reached base in 14-straight games, dating back to June 2. During that run, Squires has a .407 on-base percentage and has scored 10 runs for Columbia. He now has the seventh-best on-base percentage in the Carolina League, a .391 mark on the campaign.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last four outings, spanning 17.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

PINNACLE PITCHERS: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. Despite a tough series vs Fayetteville, where the team's ERA increased by nearly a quarter of a point, the Fireflies have maintained Minor League Baseball's best team ERA this season with a mark of 3.18. The second place team is the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 3.23 ERA this season. Columbia also has the 10th-best team WHIP in Minor League Baseball at 1.29, trailing Hudson Valley, who paces the 120 team pack with a 1.21 WHIP.

WILY WALLACE: Last night, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first five outings this year though, maintaining a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings while fanning six opposing hitters.

PRESS RESET ON THE SEASON: The Fireflies were officially eliminated from first-half contention Sunday evening when the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Fredericksburg Nationals to clinch the first-half South Division crown. After Thursday's game against the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Fireflies will begin the second-half of the season with another chance to clinch the franchise's first playoff berth.

IN THE CELLAR: The Fireflies lineup has gone through some struggles over the last month. Columbia has Minor League Baseball's lowest batting average over the last 30 days. The club is hitting .192 since May 21. The club also has a .557 OPS over the last 30 days. The second-lowest team OPS in that stretch belongs to the Rome Braves, who have a .586 mark in that time.

I'M GOING HOME: Today, the Fireflies begin a 12-game homestand against Fredericksburg and Augusta.

