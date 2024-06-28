Mendez's Monstrous Game Propels Grizzlies Past Giants, 6-1

June 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-3, 41-30) vanquished the San Jose Giants (4-2, 41-30) 6-1 Thursday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno broke their four-game losing skid to San Jose, tying the season-series up at nine wins apiece. The Grizzlies also halted their minor three-game losing streak overall. Fresno improved to 33-12 when scoring first (19-7 on the road) and 34-9 when plating three or more runs (21-4 away from home). The Grizzlies moved to 17-5 when supplying 10 or more hits (10-2 on the road) and 29-19 against the California League North Division (21-9 away from home).

The Grizzlies offense pounded 14 hits, their second-most in a game this season. Five of the first six batters in the Fresno lineup notched a multi-hit game, which included the first four of the order. Luis Mendez led the charge with a career-night, mashing three extra-base hits. Mendez whacked a pair of wallops and a double, tallying three RBI, while adding three runs. It was the second multi-homer game in the last four days and of the season for Fresno (Braylen Wimmer last Sunday, June 23 vs. Stockton). Mendez now has three longballs this season, surpassing his total from last year. Andy Perez drove in a pair of runs from a single and sacrifice fly. Perez laced a double, giving the Grizzlies at least one double in 20 of their last 21 contests. Wimmer recorded three hits and one run, which included picking up a double as well. He extended his hit streak to 10 games, the third Grizzlies batter (Perez and Felix Tena, twice) to reach a double-digit streak in 2024. Jason Hinchman and Caleb Hobson collected two hits each with the latter swatting a triple.

The run support was enough for a quartet of Fresno arms, who pooled together 11 strikeouts. Austin Emener tossed four and two-thirds innings of sensational ball. Emener allowed one run (earned), on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. Unfortunately, the southpaw left with a forearm injury with two outs in the fifth (hopefully nothing serious). Brady Hill (2-1) took over for Emener and was awarded the decision after pitching past the fifth. Hill retired all four batters he faced, fanning one of them. In his professional career, Hill has relished four wins, which have all come at Excite Ballpark, his old college stomping grounds. Cade Denton continued his outstanding work out of the bullpen, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Denton chucked one and one-third scoreless frames, issuing the only walk of the contest. Bryson Hammer wrapped up the evening with one and two-thirds shutout innings.

The Giants offense mustered just six hits with two of them landing for doubles. Luke Shliger reached base three times with a double, single and walk. He grabbed the lone San Jose RBI on a groundout to second. Justin Bench inched across the run after a single and a couple hard hit balls. Josh Bostick (0-6) suffered the loss after four frames of action. Mikell Manzano hurled five innings of needed relief for a depleted Giants staff. The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow night from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Luis Mendez (3-5, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- C Luke Shliger (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

- DH Charlie Szykowny (2-4)

- 2B Justin Bench (1-4, R)

On Deck:

Friday, June 28, 2024 at 7:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (4-4, 3.20) vs. San Jose LHP Robbie Ray (MLB Rehab)

On That Fres-Not e:

The Grizzlies have hit into six double plays the last two games.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.