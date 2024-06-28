14-Hit Game Leads Visalia Past Inland Empire

June 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







INLAND EMPIRE, CA- Visala's 14 hit game lifts the Rawhide past Inland Empire 10-2. The Rawhide had four batters with a multi-hit game including a 4-for-5 game from second baseman Demetrio Crisantes. Rawhide outfielder Angel Ortiz was a double shy of the cycle including his third home run of the season.

Daniel Nunez made the first start of his professional career, pitching four shutout innings and allowing two hits. Visalia used four arms including Carlos Rey who received his third win of the season.

Game three of the series is scheduled to begin at 6:35 pm with Denny Larrondo expected to get the start for Visalia. Right hander Andre Sanchez will get the start for Inland Empire.

California League Stories from June 28, 2024

