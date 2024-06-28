Inland Empire Walks off Visalia in 10 Innings

June 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







INLAND EMPIRE, CA- Inland Empire's three-run 10th inning lifts the 66ers past Visalia 7-6. The Rawhide took their first lead of the night in the top of the 8th inning due to four straight singles to open the frame. However, in the bottom of the ninth, Inland countered with two runs on one hit.

Dimitrio Crisantes led the Hide offensively going 2-for-5 with his first single-A homerun. On the mound, Denny Larrondo made his 13th start of the season pitching 6.0 innings while striking out six batters and allowing one earned run.

Following the extra innings loss, Visalia is 4-5 in extra innings and fall to 32-39 overall. The Rawhide return to San Manuel Stadium tomorrow night for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

