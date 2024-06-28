Quakes Drop Tough One in Ten

June 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - One night after rallying from a four-run deficit, the Lake Elsinore Storm came from six runs back, eventually scoring three times in the tenth inning to defeat Rancho Cucamonga by a final of 9-8 at The Diamond.

Rancho reliever Callum Wallace (1-3) was unable to hold the Quakes' 8-6 lead in the tenth, as he allowed two runs to score before hitting Nick Vogt on an 0-2 pitch to force home the game-winning run with two outs in the tenth inning. The win is Lake Elsinore's ninth straight victory at home over Rancho.

Carlos Rojas, Jeral Perez and Sean McLain all had two RBIs each, with McLain smashing his first homer of the year to get Rancho to an early 6-0 lead.

Lake Elsinore broke through in the sixth, got three in the seventh, then tied it with two in the eighth, before eventually taking it in ten.

Storm reliever Thomas Balboni (4-1) got the win, despite giving up two in the tenth.

The Quakes (3-3, 33-37) will send Cam Day (1-3) to the mound on Friday at 6:45pm, while Lake Elsinore counters with Ian Koenig (0-0) in game four of the series.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Monday, July 1, as they host the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

California League Stories from June 28, 2024

