Meet the 2024 Stormers

April 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

What: Meet The 2024 Stormers Event

Where: Lobby of the Lancaster Marriot and Convention Center at Penn Square located at 25 S Queen Street.

When: Tuesday, April 23rd at 6pm

Who: This is a free public event. Media invited.

About:

The 2024 Lancaster Stormers team will be available for the public and members of the media to meet prior to the kick-off of the 20th anniversary season. Play-by-play broadcaster Dave Collins will serve as emcee for the event and will take questions for the team and coaches.

The 2024 roster includes a handful of local athletes including:

Nick Lucky, Cocalico High School

Kyle Hess, Donegal High School

Niko Hulsizer, Governor Mifflin High School

Joseph Carpenter, Cedar Crest High School

Former MLB Players on the 2024 Squad:

Caleb Baragar (2020-2021 SF)

Isan Diaz (2019-2021 - MIA, 2023 - SF & DET)

James Hoyt (2016-2018 - HOU, 2019 - CLE, 2020 - MIA, 2021 - LAA)

Trayvon Robinson (2011-2012 - SEA)

