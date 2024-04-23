Meet the 2024 Stormers
April 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
What: Meet The 2024 Stormers Event
Where: Lobby of the Lancaster Marriot and Convention Center at Penn Square located at 25 S Queen Street.
When: Tuesday, April 23rd at 6pm
Who: This is a free public event. Media invited.
About:
The 2024 Lancaster Stormers team will be available for the public and members of the media to meet prior to the kick-off of the 20th anniversary season. Play-by-play broadcaster Dave Collins will serve as emcee for the event and will take questions for the team and coaches.
The 2024 roster includes a handful of local athletes including:
Nick Lucky, Cocalico High School
Kyle Hess, Donegal High School
Niko Hulsizer, Governor Mifflin High School
Joseph Carpenter, Cedar Crest High School
Former MLB Players on the 2024 Squad:
Caleb Baragar (2020-2021 SF)
Isan Diaz (2019-2021 - MIA, 2023 - SF & DET)
James Hoyt (2016-2018 - HOU, 2019 - CLE, 2020 - MIA, 2021 - LAA)
Trayvon Robinson (2011-2012 - SEA)
