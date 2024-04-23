Ducks Sign Former MLB Pitchers Straily, Zuber

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of right-handed pitcher Dan Straily and Tyler Zuber. Both begin their first season with the Ducks, with Straily entering his 16th season of professional baseball and Zuber starting his seventh.

"Dan and Tyler add a wealth of experience to our pitching staff," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to bring them both aboard as we tune up for Opening Night."

Straily joins the Ducks with eight seasons of Major League experience. He pitched with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Chicago Cubs (2014), Houston Astros (2015), Cincinnati Reds (2016), Miami Marlins (2017-18) and Baltimore Orioles (2019). In 156 games (140 starts), he combined to post a 44-40 record with a 4.56 ERA and 681 strikeouts to 312 walks over 803.1 innings pitched. The California native also made one postseason start with the A's in the 2013 American League Division Series, turning in a quality start with eight strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers.

The 35-year-old finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 after going 10-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 27 starts. He spent the past four seasons with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 32-23 with a 3.29 ERA and 494 strikeouts over 89 starts. Among his many achievements, the righty was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star and a Baseball America Minor League All-Star in 2012 and a Baseball America Double-A All-Star in 2013. Straily was originally selected by the Athletics in the 24th round of the 2009 amateur draft.

Zuber comes to Long Island with two seasons of Major League experience. He made 54 relief appearances with the Kansas City Royals between 2020 and 2021, going 1-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched. The Arkansas native tossed two scoreless innings in his MLB debut on July 24, 2020, at Cleveland. His first big league win came on August 8, 2020, when he threw one and one-third innings of relief in a 9-6 win over Minnesota.

This year, the 28-year-old made seven relief appearances with the Cleveland Guardians during spring training. He spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Reno in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, striking out 18 batters over 20.2 innings of work across 16 appearances. The righty was named a Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 when he compiled a 3-2 record with a 1.23 ERA and 11 saves in 21 appearances as a member of the Wilmington Blue Rocks (A+, Royals). Zuber was originally selected by the Royals in the sixth round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

