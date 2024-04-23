Ducks Top Black Sox to Complete Perfect Spring

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon in fourth and final game of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Chance Sisco's RBI double and Aaron Antonini's RBI single, both with two outs, gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. tacked on an RBI groundout to first in the fifth, increasing the advantage to three.

With Hector Vargas of the Black Sox pitching for the Ducks in the top of the sixth, Joseph Tellez hit a two-run homer to left field, cutting Long Island's lead to 3-2. However, Jake Ford responded with a two-run home run to left in the bottom of the frame, pushing the advantage back up to three. A wild pitch that scored Robert Garcia and a bases loaded walk by Kendon Strachan in the seventh rounded out the scoring.

Charlie Neuweiler started for the Ducks and pitched two scoreless and hitless innings, striking out five batters. Bobby Vath came on in relief for the Flock and fired two perfect frames with three strikeouts.

