Medlar Field to Host Happy Valley Music Fest, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band to Headline September 3

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Make your plans to be at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this Labor Day weekend as the ballpark will host Happy Valley Music Fest, produced by Chautauqua Region Music Alliance, on Sunday, September 3. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will headline the lineup for the return of this community concert event, with more acts to be announced in the coming days.

All tickets for the Happy Valley Music Fest at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be in digital form and are now on sale at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Celebrating over 45 years since their founding in 1977, the GRAMMY Award-winning New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a 'musical gumbo,' has allowed The Dirty Dozen to tour across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones. Forty-five-plus years later, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances.

The stage for Happy Valley Music Fest will be on the field, with general admission digital tickets available for $20 with access to the field as well as seats in the main seating bowl. The field access marks the first time that fans will be able to enjoy this during a Medlar Field at Lubrano Park concert since Reel Big Fish played the ballpark in 2010.

The full slate of concessions will be available at the ballpark for fans throughout the event.

Parking is available in the Porter North, Jordan East, and Stadium West parking lots. Parking can be purchased in advance until Saturday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. for $5.50 at https://psu.parkmobile.io/medlar-field-lubrano-park. Day of parking will be available for $10 at the above link, and at ParkMobile Zone 95112. Penn State parking permits are valid in the commuter lots at no additional charge.

"We are thrilled to get the Happy Valley Music Fest back on line this Labor Day weekend, and we are excited to have such an amazing facility in Medlar Field at Lubrano Park," said Todd Wagner of the Chautauqua Region Music Alliance. "With the support of The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and other great partners, we are looking forward to bringing the music back to the Happy Valley Music Fest with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and several more tremendous acts."

"We cannot wait to welcome our neighbors to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to see The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and celebrate Labor Day weekend with us at the Happy Valley Music Fest," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "It's a thrill to be able to bring this Happy Valley tradition into the ballpark, and we can't wait to put on a tremendous show!"

The concert will take place after the Spikes' regular season home schedule concludes on Thursday, August 31, capping off a summer filled with fun at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park that still includes three more FIREWORKS From the Field shows that light up the skies with fans able to watch from the infield, as well as three bobblehead giveaways - the LaVar Leap 25thAnniversary Bobblehead Giveaway presented by St1x C1ty on Saturday, August 19, the Carter Starocci Bobblehead Giveaway presented by McClure Company on Saturday, August 26, and the Jalen Pickett Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Penn State Health on Sunday, August 27.

