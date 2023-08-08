2023 Homestand #7 August 15-20

August 8, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







2023 HOMESTAND #7 AUGUST 15-20

Vs. West Virginia Black Bears & Williamsport Crosscutters

Tuesday, August 15 Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables for one night only presented by Trumbull County Tourism. The Cookie Tables will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats with jersey proceeds to Cadence Care Network. There will be a Wedding Expo with cookie samples and displays from wedding vendors. BRIDES TO BE get in FREE! Brides, register at the game for a chance to win a night at Eastwood Field as your wedding venue (6 hour rental) plus more!

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Seniors (55+) will receive half priced Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's Wendy's© Wednesday presented by Wendy's©. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy's© receipt or show the Wendy's© app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, August 17 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 pm

It's BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

Friday, August 18 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

It's Chamber Night with a custom Chamber-designed specialty jersey, highlighting the elevation of the Valley itself through a topographical map with the star marking the stadium. Jerseys are presented by Foxconn with auction proceeds to the Regional Chamber Foundation. Stick around after the game for a Postgame Fireworks Show presented by the Fairfield Inn and 21 WFMJ. Enjoy wine specials every Friday with Wine Down Weekend presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, August 19 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

It's A Handshake for the Century Game in partnership with Mike Shuba and the Robinson family with hats and a specialty jersey auction benefiting the Robinson-Shuba Families. There will also be a Commemorative Poster Giveaway featuring "A Handshake for the Century" statue to first 250 fans. Promotion supported by the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce Education, Civic and Cultural Foundation and 21 WFMJ. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo. There will be a Wine Tasting event presented by Webb Winery. VIP and regular tasting packages are available at mvscrappers.com and on game day. Fans and sportscard collectors can enjoy Sportscards Show presented by Youngstown Sportscards from 10am-7pm.

Sunday, August 20 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. Kids stick around after the game for kids run the bases. It's Toyhio at the Ballpark presented by Time Capsule Toys (noon-4pm) - thousands of new and vintage toys. Admission to the show will be $5, which will also get you a GA ticket to the game.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.