McVeigh Returns to Knoxville

Knoxville, TENN. - Jeff Carr, head coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears, announced Friday the signing of returning forward Anthony McVeigh for the upcoming season.

McVeigh, 26, is entering his second full season of professional hockey, notching 27 points (8G, 19A) in 44 SPHL games played, 40 with Knoxville. Before turning pro, McVeigh played four years for Utica College (NCAA III) where he had 78 points in 103 games and only 34 PIMs.

"McVeigh has an incredible competitive edge," Carr said. "He's super reliable, especially on the [penalty] kill, and I expect him to bring the same competitiveness and consistency to our team, this year."

Knoxville's top face-off center, McVeigh had significant ice time at full strength, but his most significant value came on the Ice Bears' league best penalty kill unit. Allowing just 16 power play goals on the season (next closest was Pensacola, allowing 32), McVeigh and the rest of Knoxville's special teams were vital in ensuring the Ice Bears' 17th consecutive President's Cup Playoff appearance.

The puck drops on the Knoxville Ice Bears' 2019-2020 season on October 18th, at home, versus the Evansville Thunderbolts.

