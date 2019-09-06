Havoc Ink Hayes to Training Camp Roster

September 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Forward C.J. Hayes has signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the upcoming season, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Friday.

Hayes took the 2018 season off, following the 2017 season in which he spent 26 games with the Mississippi RiverKings and 16 games with the FHL's Watertown Wolves. In those 16 games with the Wolves, Hayes tallied 27 points on 11 goals and a +/- of +17.

Hayes (5-8, 163 pounds) played three seasons of NCAA Division 1 at Lake Superior State University, seeing action in 106 games.

He will be joined by fellow incoming forwards Tanner Karty, Cory Anderson, Garrison Sanipass and Chance Braid.

