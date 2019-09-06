Mayhem Sign Josh Koepplinger to Training Camp

The Macon Mayhem have added another piece to their training camp roster, signing forward Josh Koepplinger to a tryout for the 2019-20 season.

The 6'1, 200 pound winger plans to begin his first full professional season in Macon after appearing in 11 games in February and March. He had been working towards his Biology degree at Lawrence University when he joined the Mayhem, and continued his studies online throughout his month in Middle Georgia. Koepplinger needed to make a substantial transition, going from captaining his college team in his senior year to making his professional debut and helping the Mayhem secure playoff positioning. Now that he has graduated, he is prepared to put the college chapter of his life behind him and focus on his hockey career.

"I am very excited to return to Macon," Koepplinger said. "I was fortunate enough to come in at the end of last year and help make a playoff run, but I hope to make more of an impact this year in my first full season. It was great being able to get a taste of the pro game last year, and I feel as though I can come into this season more prepared and determined."

Koepplinger (24) is best known in Macon for his record-breaking weekend in which he scored a goal in his professional debut against star Birmingham goaltender Mavric Parks, scored twice the following night, and then broke a record on Pucks & Paws Night by becoming the first player in franchise history to tally five points in a single game. His phenomenal eight-point (5 G, 3 A, +5) weekend secured his spot as the SPHL Player of the Week. The Saginaw, MI native proved he can be a dominant goal-scorer at the pro level, and Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas believes he can become an elite player with some fine-tuning in the pros.

"Josh came in after his college career and showed the potential he has and how he's capable of scoring big goals," Thomas said. "Working on the other parts of his game is going to be key for him as he continues his career. We are thrilled he's in Macon."

Koepplinger is now the 20th player signed to the Mayhem's 2019 training camp roster. The signings are beginning to come to a close, and the final training camp roster will be announced shortly before the camp begins in early October. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are still available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

