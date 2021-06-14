McKinney Awarded League Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Ian McKinney has been selected as the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for June 7-13 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. This past Thursday, he earned a win firing seven shutout innings in Springfield holding the Cardinals to just one hit, striking out 11 and walking three. Off to a fast start this season, McKinney was named the League Pitcher of the Month for May. He joins infielder Jake Scheiner as a league weekly award winner in 2021 for the Travs.

Overall this season McKinney is 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA in 33 innings over six starts including a seven inning complete game. His 50 strikeouts are tied for the league lead despite being only ninth in innings pitched while his ERA is fourth best in the circuit.

McKinney was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent in December of 2018. He was named California League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 pitching most of the season with Modesto before making his final three starts that season with Arkansas. The 26-year old was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 5th round in 2013 out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida.

The next scheduled start for McKinney is Thursday night (June 17) as the Travs host the Tulsa Drillers. The Travelers are home all week, Tuesday through Sunday, taking on the Drillers in a six game series. Game times and promotions can be found at travs.com.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

