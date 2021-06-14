Pratto and Melendez Go Back-To-Back as Naturals Settle for Series Split in Frisco

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals had to settle for a series split on the road against one of the Double-A Central's best teams, falling to the Frisco RoughRiders by the score of 8-4 in the series finale Sunday evening.

Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect) and MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Royals' prospect) hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run seventh inning, but two runs after Melendez' home run was as close as Northwest Arkansas was able to get.

Pratto's home run was a two-run shot that scored Clay Dungan, while Melendez' was a solo shot just two pitches later.

Dungan recorded a three-hit day, going 3-for-4 while scoring twice. Pratto also had a multi-hit day, driving in three of Northwest Arkansas' four runs, with a fielder's choice in the fifth that brought home a run as well.

While the top four in the order - Dungan, Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) and Melendez - went a combined 7-for-17, the bottom five only went 1-for-19, a stark contrast from the night before.

The pitching staff struck out 10, but also surrendered 11 walks, which was a season high. Of the 11 walks, seven directly factored into Frisco's eight runs, as five came around to score while two drove in a run, as they came with the bases loaded.

Stephen Woods Jr. only allowed one run in 2.2 innings, but was served his fifth loss of the season. Andres Nunez struck out three in a seventh inning where he allowed two unearned runs and Josh Dye pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts, the only Naturals pitcher to end the night without allowing a run.

After an off day Monday, the Naturals are back in action Tuesday to begin six games against the San Antonio Missions, the second half of a two-week trip to Texas. First pitch for each of the first five games, from Tuesday to Saturday, is at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

