Riders Walk Their Way to Series Split with Naturals

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders walked 11 times en route to an 8-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday night from Riders Field.

The Riders (21-14) found the scoreboard first off of Naturals (16-17) starter Stephen Woods Jr. (1-5) in the bottom of the third inning when Anderson Tejeda plated Josh Stowers on an RBI groundout to make it 1-0.

Frisco then added on when Stowers blasted his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot, in the fourth to put Frisco out in front 4-0.

After the Naturals scored a run on an error in the top of the fifth, Jax Biggers ripped a two-run triple to right for the RoughRiders, increasing the lead to 6-1.

Northwest Arkansas struck back with two homers in the top of the seventh, a two-run home run from Nick Pratto and a solo dinger by MJ Melendez, to pull the Naturals within 6-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Stowers and J.P. Martinez both drew bases-loaded walks to send the Riders to a 8-4 win.

Blake Bass (3-0) earned the win for Frisco by throwing a scoreless inning in the fourth.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders head on the road to face the Corpus Christi Hooks, a Houston Astros affiliate, for the first game of a seven-game series on Tuesday, June 15th at 6:35 p.m. Frisco send RHP Cole Winn (2-2, 2.87) to the mound against LHP Parker Mushinski (0-1, 7.85).

