Gorman Named Double-A Central Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Minor League Baseball has announced Springfield Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman as Double-A Central Player of the Week for June 7-13.

Gorman, 21, blasted seven home runs over six games last week, batting 9-for-26 with nine runs, 12 RBIs and two walks.

Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system and the No. 31 prospect in all of Major League Baseball by MLB.com, Gorman hit three home runs in his first three at-bats on June 12 against the Arkansas Travelers (AA, Mariners), one day after hitting two home runs against the Travelers on June 11.

Gorman's three-homer game was the first in Springfield Cardinals regular season history by an individual player.

The Phoenix, Arizona native is batting .316 (43-for-136) over his first 34 Double-A games with four doubles, 10 home runs, 23 runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks, a .388 on-base percentage and .954 OPS. He had 2+ hits in four games last week and has 15 multi-hit games this season. He stands among league leaders in average (6th), home runs (2nd), RBIs (T7th), slugging (.566, 7th), OPS (7th), hits (T1st), extra-base hits (14, T7th), total bases (77, T1st) and runs (T6th).

Gorman was drafted by St. Louis in the 1st round (19th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Gorman is the first Springfield Cardinal to win a league Player of the Week award since INF Yariel Gonzalez (7/8-7/14/19).

