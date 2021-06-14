Hooks Ready for 13 Games in 13 Days at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for a stretch of 13 games, starting Tuesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 27.

It starts with a visit from the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Thursday, June 17 will be loaded with action on and off the field. Not only is it a straight doubleheader for the Hooks, but it's Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday and Itchy Burts Night! We're celebrating a local legend who recently finished his playing career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and was named the "Best Name in College Baseball" four times! Use the Itchy Offer to get discounted tickets and be guaranteed an Itchy Scratcher giveaway.

Friday, June 18 is the next in the CITGO jersey giveaway series, a Gray BIG Fauxback jersey for the first 2,000 fans. After Super Saturday, it's a loaded Sunday slate for Father's Day. Get to the park early with the family as the first 2,000 kids 12 and under will get a life-size José Altuve Growth Chart, courtesy of Driscoll Health Plan. Enjoy a special Catch on the Field from 4:30, then stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases!

The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, make their final trip to Corpus Christi from June 22-27. Thursday, June 24 is the first-ever Pride Night at Whataburger Field! Then starts Coastal Bend Weekend, presented by the Port of Corpus Christi. The Hooks will take the field in an environmental-themed uniform with a weekend focused on conservancy.

The first 2,000 fans on Friday, June 25 receive a Coastal Bend Reusable Tumbler, courtesy of AutoNation. On Saturday, June 26, the first 2,000 in attendance will get a Coastal Bend Beach Bag, thanks to the Port of Corpus Christi.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 15 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, June 16 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, June 17 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 4:05 p.m. doubleheader (gates open 3:35 p.m.)

Itchy Burts Night: Celebrate the uniqueness of former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders baseball player Itchy Burts, who is the four-time reigning "Best Name in College Baseball!" The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an Itchy Scratcher!

Dog Day: Bring your pup to watch the Hooks! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6!

Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, June 18 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The first 2,000 fans receive a Gray BIG Fauxback jersey, courtesy of CITGO

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 19 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 6:05 p.m.)

Super Saturday

Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, June 20 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 3:35 p.m.)

The first 2,000 kids 12 & under receive a Hooks José Altuve Growth Chart, thanks to Driscoll Health Plan

Special Father's Day Pregame Catch on the Field from 4 to 4:30!

Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión!

H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Tuesday, June 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, June 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Pride Night: A game to celebrate Pride! Join our friends from the Mosaic Project and Pride Corpus Christi at a special discounted group rate.

Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans.

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, June 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 6:05 p.m.)

Coastal Bend Weekend, presented by Port of Corpus Christi

The first 2,000 fans receive a Coastal Bend Reusable Tumbler, courtesy of AutoNation

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Coastal Bend Weekend, presented by Port of Corpus Christi

The first 2,000 fans receive a Coastal Bend Beach Bag, courtesy of Port of Corpus Christi

Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, June 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 4:05 p.m.)

Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas

H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Fans can watch or listen to all 120 Hooks games throughout the season. With MiLB.tv, fans can watch the Hooks home and away. Use promo code HOOKS to save $10 on a yearly subscription. Listen to Hooks games on News Radio 1360 KKTX or the iHeartRadio app.

The Hooks have updated the stadium guidelines regarding COVID-19, including bag requirements. For more information, visit the Know Before You Go page.

Individual game tickets for May and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

