McKeehan Earns Carolina League All-Star Nod

September 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced that left-handed reliever Cooper McKeehan has been named a Carolina League All-Star.

The Brigham Young University Product finished the season with an 8-1 record and a balmy 1.08 ERA while leading Fireflies pitchers in wins, saves (11) and WHIP (0.78). He also showcased longevity, leading the team in opposing batting average (.171) and ERA for pitchers who spun at least 50 innings in 2023.

It took a historic run for McKeehan to become a Carolina League All-Star. His 1.08 ERA is the lowest ERA for a pitcher who threw at least 50 innings in a season in the Carolina League since Corbin Burnes went 5-0 with a 1.05 ERA in 60 innings pitched (10 starts) for the Carolina Mudcats in 2017.

McKeehan finished in the top-five of a few All-Time categories for the Columbia Fireflies. He finished tied for second in single-season saves with Adonis Uceta (2017) and Allan Winans (2019) after all three recorded 11 saves with Columbia, he has the third-best reliever ERA in a single season in Fireflies history, trailing Adam Atkins and Andrew Mitchell and he finished tied for the third-most wins in a single-season in Fireflies history, just two shy of Jordan Humphrey's record of 10.

The 16th round draftee for the Kansas City Royals in 2022 is the Fireflies second Carolina League All-Star in as many years, joining Carter Jensen, who accomplished the feat last season.

