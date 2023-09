Minor League Baseball Announces 2023 Single-A League Awards and All-Star Teams

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Single-A classification. Votes were cast by eague managers, and final decisions were

determined by the Commissioner's Office.

California League

1B: Brennan Milone, Stockton (OAK)

2B: Diego Velasquez, San Jose (SF No. 20)

SS: Ryan Ritter, Fresno (COL No. 20)

3B: Graham Pauley, Lake Elsinore (SD No. 11)

C: Ethan Salas, Lake Elsinore (SD No. 1, MLB No. 5)

OF: Gabriel Gonzalez, Modesto (SEA No. 3, MLB No. 66)

OF: Samuel Zavala, Lake Elsinore (SD No. 5, MLB No. 94)

OF: Chris Newell, Rancho Cucamonga (LAD No. 24)

DH: Jadiel Sanchez, Inland Empire (LAA No. 22)

UTIL: Cole Young, Modesto (SEA No. 1, MLB No. 37)

SP: Michael Prosecky, Fresno (COL)

SP: Tyler Cleveland, Modesto (SEA)

SP: Robby Snelling, Lake Elsinore (SD No. 3, MLB No. 60)

SP: Hayden Birdsong, San Jose, (SF No. 10)

RP: Zach Agnos, Fresno (COL)

RP: Lucas Wepf, Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)

Manager: Steve Soliz, Fresno (COL)

Carolina League

All-Star Team

1B: Xavier Isaac, Charleston (TB No. 4, MLB No. 95)

2B: Jadher Areinamo, Carolina (MIL No. 21)

SS: Jose Devers, Lynchburg (CLE)

3B: Luke Adams, Carolina (MIL No. 22)

C: Samuel Basallo, Delmarva (BAL No. 5, MLB No. 46)

OF: Chandler Simpson, Charleston (TB No. 21)

OF: Daylen Lile, Fredericksburg (WAS No. 6)

OF: Zach Cole, Fayetteville (HOU No. 10)

DH: Tim Elko, Kannapolis (CWS)

UTIL: Cooper Kinney, Charleston (TB)

SP: Jose Fleury, Fayetteville (HOU No. 24)

SP: Brody McCullough, Myrtle Beach (CHC No. 29)

SP: Aidan Curry, Down East (TEX No. 16)

SP: Tyler Guilfoil, Fayetteville (HOU)

RP: Cooper McKeehan, Columbia (KC)

RP: Drew Sommers, Charleston (TB)

Manager: Victor Estevez, Carolina (MIL)

Florida State League

All-Star Team

1B: Torin Montgomery, Jupiter (MIA)

2B: Termarr Johnson, Bradenton (PIT No. 2, MLB No. 22)

SS: Jared Serna, Tampa (NYY No. 20)

3B: Sal Stewart, Daytona (CIN No. 7)

C: Omar Martinez, Tampa (NYY)

OF: Justin Crawford, Clearwater (PHI No. 3, MLB No. 77)

OF: Hector Rodriguez, Daytona (CIN No. 16)

OF: Seth Stephenson, Lakeland (DET)

DH: Ricardo Olivar, Fort Myers (MIN No. 21)

UTIL: Carlos Jorge, Daytona (CIN No. 9)

SP: Max Rajcic, Palm Beach (STL No. 18)

SP: Pete Hansen, Palm Beach (STL No. 25)

SP: Hancel Rincon, Palm Beach (STL)

SP: Brock Selvidge, Tampa (NYY No. 13)

RP: Wen Hui Pan, Clearwater (PHI No. 20)

RP: Evan Taylor, Jupiter (MIA)

Manager: Andrew Graham, Lakeland (DET)

